Analysts call menthol selloff overblown

Several investment firms are in with recommendations to buy the menthol dip.

For starters, Height Capital Markets analyst doesn't expect any "meaningful" regulatory action from the FDA on menthol. The firm reminds that even if legislation is worked out before 2022, the tobacco industry will fire off litigation to slow the process.

Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog also recommends buying into the share price weakness on the menthol news. "We don’t believe the science supports the assertion that menthol cigs are more harmful than non-menthol; this alone would make banning menthol difficult," she writes to clients.

Altria (NYSE:MO) is down 4.9% in premarket action, while Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) is off 0.8% . British American Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI) is 10% lower in London and Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) is down 3.6%.

