PG&E -12%, Edison -6.5% as California wildfires rage

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) -11.9% and Edison International (NYSE:EIX) -6.5% pre-market as two massive California wildfires claim at least 31 lives, leave more than 200 people missing and 250K under evacuation.

The Camp Fire in Butte County, ~100 miles north of Sacramento, grew yesterday to 109K acres and is now ranked as the most destructive wildfire in California history, after destroying 6,500 homes and 260 businesses, mostly in the city of Paradise.

In southern California, the Woolsey Fire expanded to 83K acres Sunday after leaving an estimated 177 homes and other structures destroyed in Ventura and Los Angeles counties and forcing the evacuation of more than 200K people from their homes.

Winds are forecast to slow down in the northern half of the state, making the fires easier to fight, but are expected to continue in southern California, with gusts over 50 mph and likely to remain a problem at least through Tuesday.

