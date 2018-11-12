T. Rowe Group October AUM falls 6.6% M/M

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) preliminary assets under management of $1.01T as of Oct. 31, 2018, declines from $1.08T at Sept. 30, 2018.

Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.2B in October.

In U.S. mutual funds, equity and blended assets AUM fell to $474B from $515B M/M, while fixed income and money market slipped to $128B from $130B.

In subadvised and separately managed accounts and other investment products, equity and blended assets AUM fell to $314B from $339B M/M, and fixed income and money market AUM went to $97B from $100B.

