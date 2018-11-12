Airlines stocks seen taking off

Airline stocks are being teed up by several firms after a ten-day drop in crude oil prices throws a spotlight on earnings potential.

Goldman Sachs expects strong revenue trends in 2019 to coincide with a heightened focus on cost controls. American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) and JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) are tagged with Buy ratings.

Citi sees sector strength in the U.S. helping to offset unit revenue pressure in international markets. American Air Lines is the firm's top pick among airline stocks.

Sources: CNBC, Bloomberg

Premarket: AAL +0.8% , ALK +0.5% , ALGT inactive, JBLU +2.7% .

YTD: AAL -30%, ALK -10%, ALGT -21%, JBLU -19%.

Related ETF: JETS.