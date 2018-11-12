Amarin down 14% premarket on scrutiny of REDUCE-IT study

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) is off 14% premarket on robust volume in apparent reaction to the details of REDUCE-IT, the large-scale study showing the cardiovascular benefits of Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) in statin-treated patients with triglyceride levels between 135 mg/dL and 499 mg/dL, a much larger potential patient population than its current labeling allows.

SA Contributor DoctoRx has published an insightful article on the REDUCE-IT data, including suspicions that the placebo group received mineral oil which could affect the absorption of statins. This "anti-statin" effect could raise "bad cholesterol" levels, enhancing the separation of major adverse cardiac events (MACE) between Vascepa and control.

Previously: Amarin's Vascepa reduced major adverse cardiovascular events by 25% in large-scale REDUCE-IT study (Nov. 11)

Update: Forbes' Matthew Herper also published an article raising questions about the study, including the placebo used that may have exaggerated Vascepa's effects. Another issue complicating matters is how Vascepa works since the data don't match prior explanations of the drug's benefits.