Kodak +10% after asset sale

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) announces that it struck a deal to sell its Flexographic Packaging Division to PE firm Montagu Private Equity.

The company expects to receive total value of up to $390M, comprised of a base purchase price of $340M and potential earn-out payments of up to $35M over the period through 2020 based on achievemens. There is also $15M paymentsetby Montagu to Kodak at the closing as a prepayment for various services and products to be provided by Kodak to the business post-closing pursuant to commercial agreements,

Kodak plans to use the proceeds to reduce outstanding term debt. The company expects that the remaining outstanding term debt will be refinanced and/or repaid using cash proceeds from additional asset monetizations.

CEO update: "The sale of the Flexographic Packaging Division unlocks value for shareholders and strengthens our financial position by providing a meaningful infusion of cash which allows us to reduce debt, improving the capital structure of the Company and enabling greater flexibility to invest in our growth engines."

KODK +10.03% premarket to $3.40.

Source: Press Release