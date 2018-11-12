O-I acquires nearly 50% interest in Empresas Comegua S.A.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) acquired a just over 49.7% interest in Empresas Comegua S.A. from FabricaciÃ³n de MÃ quinas, S.A. de C.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V..

Empresas Comegua S.A. is the leading manufacturer of glass containers for the Central American and Caribbean markets. The business serves many of O-I's global strategic customers and various segments including food, soft drinks, beer, spirits and pharmaceuticals. Operations include two glass manufacturing facilities - one in Costa Rica and another in Guatemala.

The purchase price of $119 million is adjusted for net debt and is based on an enterprise value of just under 6x FY18E EBITDA prior to any synergies.

The transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings and cash flow in the first year.

Press Release