Total wins 40% stake in Adnoc concession

Total (NYSE:TOT) says it was awarded a 40% stake in an unconventional gas concession that will help boost Abu Dhabi’s production; financial terms are not disclosed.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Corp. says TOT will explore, appraise and develop the Ruwais Diyab Unconventional Gas Concession, which Adnoc says will help it reach its target of 1B cf/day of unconventional gas production by 2030.

The agreement includes a six to seven-year exploration and appraisal phase, which will then be followed by a 40-year production term, Adnoc says.