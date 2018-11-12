FDA grants exemption to Cellectar to import alert for CLR 131 hematology studies

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) announces that the FDA has granted an exemption to the Import Alert placed on the Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization, the sole supplier of the CLR 131.

The exemption for CLR 131 is effective immediately for all hematology studies.

In its efforts to obtain an exemption for CLR 131 from the Import Alert in hematology and pediatrics, Cellectar has collaborated with the various divisions within the FDA that oversee the company’s IND applications evaluating CLR 131 in multiple indications.

The company continues to work with the appropriate division of the FDA to secure an exemption for the pediatric program.