Cable trade group appeals to DOJ on Comcast merger

The American Cable Association sends a letter to the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division about the Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) NBCU merger.

The DOJ is appealing the AT&T and Time Warner merger, which like Comcast-NBCU features a content producer and content distributor.

The ACA says Comcast’s cable distribution and NBC’s content combine to form a greater competitive threat than AT&T-time Warner. Comcast owns 11 local news channels and seven regional sports networks.

The trade group, which lobbies for midsize cable operators, alleges that Comcast has violated antitrust laws by exerting price pressure through withholding “must-have” programming and threatening to raise prices on rival cable distributors.

The DOJ and FCC approved the merger in 2011 with a set of governing guidelines to prevent antitrust issues, but the last of those guidelines expired in September.

Read the full ACA letter here.