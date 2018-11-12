Anheuser-Busch InBev -2% after Argus downgrade

Argus lowers Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) to a Hold rating from Buy on call tied in part to the 50% dividend payout cut by the beer gia ant that could signal tough times ahead.

The firm also warns on the "erratic" pattern of A-B's earnings.

Looking ahead, analyst John Eade and team do see some reasons for optimism. "We expect Anheuser-Busch InBev to benefit from underpenetration in emerging markets, increased demand for premium beers, and expanding sales of 'near-beer' and nonalcoholic beverages. In addition, although future M&A deals are not included in our earnings model, we would not be surprised to see further acquisitions over time," reads the Argus note.