Mesoblast down 18% premarket on failed mid-stage heart failure study of cell therapy MPC-150-IM

Thinly traded small cap Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) slumps 18% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating its allogeneic cell therapy candidate MPC-150-IM in end-stage heart failure patients with a left ventricular assist device (LVAD).

The study failed to achieve the primary endpoint of temporary weaning from full LVAD support due to an unexpectedly low number of evaluable wean attempts caused by a high rate of pump thrombosis (blood clotting).

A statistically valid effect on temporary weaning from LVAD was observed in patients with ischemic heart failure, a subgroup representing 44% of the total trial population. The rate ratio was 1.55 (p=0.02).

Final results will be submitted for publication.