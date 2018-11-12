Analysts negative on iPhone shipments

Longbow Research says its Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) checks indicate iPhone order cuts of 20% to 30% mainly for the XR and XS Max, which will be partially offset by order increases for the 8, 8 Plus, and older models.

JPMorgan is also out negative expecting iPhone order cuts and margin headwinds. The firm sees iPhone XR mix now at 39% of new iPhones in 2H18, down from the previous 47% mix forecast.

Source: StreetAccount.

Apple shares are down 2.4% premarket to $199.60.

Previously: Apple slips after supplier cuts guidance (Nov. 12)