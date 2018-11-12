Insurers' fire losses appear less than last October, KBW says

Current fire losses for insurers appear to be lower than total losses caused by wildfires in northern California last October, according to Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Meyer Shields.

He expects that primary insurers will bear the brunt of the losses rather than reinsurers.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) and Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) have relatively high exposure; low per-event reinsurance retentions of $50M for KMPR and $10M for MCY should limit net losses.

For AIG (NYSE:AIG) and Chubb (NYSE:CB), reinsurance should help to offset some of their significant exposure to affluent areas like Malibu.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

Previously: Kemper surges 4.4% after Q3 beats on strong nonstandard auto insurance (Nov. 5)