More asset sales for GE to bring down leverage

"We need to bring the leverage down," GE CEO Larry Culp told CNBC's David Faber, saying he thinks GE has "got plenty of opportunities through assets sales to do that."

The new chief executive already slashed the conglomerate's quarterly dividend to a penny a share after Q3 profits fell sharply below Wall Street forecasts.

Retail investors are exiting the stock after the cut, he added, but confirmed it was still the right long-term decision.

He also said the company's troubled power business, whose revenue slipped 33% Y/Y in the latest quarter, is getting close to a bottom.