AEP reiterates outlook for 5%-7% operating earnings growth through 2023

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) reaffirms FY 2019 guidance for operating earnings of $4.00-$4.20/share and projected annual operating earnings growth rate of 5%-7%.

AEP says it plans to invest $33B in capital during 2019-23, with 75% focused on its transmission and distribution operations to enhance service for customers, including $2.7B in new renewable generation.

AEP also plans to add more than 8,300 MW of wind and solar generation and more than 2,600 MW of natural gas generation to its regulated generation fleet by 2030 as part of its goal to cut its carbon dioxide emissions 60% from 2000 levels.