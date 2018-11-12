APTI, KODK among premarket gainers

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) +52% on going private by Vista Equity Partners for $38/share.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) +23% after asset sale.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings (NYSEMKT:MTNB) +17% on Q3 result.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) +14% positive results of its Phase 2 clinical trial studying AG10 in subjects with symptomatic transthyretin amyloidosis cardiomyopathy.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) +9% on being acquired.

Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) +9% on appeal to FDA on decision of REMOXY.

Lannett (NYSEMKT:LCI) +8% on levothyroxine deal with Amneal.

OPKO Health (NYSEMKT:OPK) +7% . on Q3 result.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) +6% on $50M capital raise and advancement of Ad-RTS-hIL-12.

California Resources (NYSEMKT:CRC) +5% .

Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) +5% .