Finisar upgraded at Goldman, trimmed at Craig-Hallum after buyout deal

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) is down 4.3% premarket as more reactions come in to its deal to be acquired at a 38% premium by II-VI, and many investors take some Friday profits.

Shares had jumped 15.4% Friday after news of the deal.

Craig-Hallum has downgraded FNSR to Hold from Buy, a common reaction after the share jump moved the company closer to many analysts' fair value. The firm raised its price target to $24 from $23, implying 10% upside.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs took off its Sell rating based on the acquisition deal and moved up to Neutral. It's raised its target to $21 from $17.

IIVI is down 5.3% premarket; it declined 18.9% during the regular session Friday.

