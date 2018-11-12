Cable ONE acquires Clearwave Communications

Cable One (CABO +1.1% ) announced the acquisition of Clearwave Communications, a facilities-based service provider that owns and operates a high-capacity fiber network offering dense regional coverage in Southern Illinois.

The acquisition provides Cable ONE with a premier fiber network within its existing footprint and further enables the it to supply its customers with enhanced business services solutions.

Cable One will be funding the transaction via cash on hand and its existing revolving facility.

Transaction is expected to be completed in 1Q19.