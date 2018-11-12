Abiomed down 11% despite positive Impella CP data

Abiomed (ABMD -10.6% ) investors appear disappointed with study results that showed the benefits of unloading the left ventricle with the Impella CP heart pump for 30 minutes prior to reperfusion (restoring blood flow) in patients presenting with anterior ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) without cardiogenic shock.

Data from 50 patients showed unloading first and delaying reperfusion by 1/2 hour did not increase 30-day adverse cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events or infarct size (degree of heart muscle damage) compared to immediate reperfusion. In addition, unloading the left ventricle for 30 minutes prior to reperfusion appeared to reduce infarct size as measured by the percentage of area at risk in patients with an ST sum greater than six. Investors were apparently expecting a more definitive effect on infarct size.

Co-lead investigator Navin Kapur, M.D. says, “If a reduction of infarct size from unloading before reperfusion is confirmed in a future trial, this concept would enhance the existing guidelines of immediate reperfusion for STEMI patients. 75% of patients experiencing their first heart attack will develop heart failure within five years, so new approaches are needed to reduce infarct size and prevent heart failure. Pre-clinical non-human data sets show unloading the left ventricle prior to reperfusion activates a cardioprotective program that reduces reperfusion injury, and could improve the current standard of care.”

A pivot trial comparing unloading with delayed perfusion with standard-of-care treatment will launch in 2019.