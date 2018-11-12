Stocks slump in early trade; Apple -4%

Stocks open lower, weighed by a sharp drop in Apple shares, a strong dollar and ongoing worries about global trade; Dow -0.7% , S&P -0.8% , Nasdaq -1.4% .

European bourses are broadly lower, with Germany's DAX -1.3% , France's CAC -0.5% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.4% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite +1.2% .

In the U.S., Apple -3.7% after Lumentum ( -30.3% ), which makes technology for the iPhone's face-recognition function, sharply cut its FQ2 guidance, saying one of its largest customers - presumably Apple - asked it to "materially reduce shipments" for its products.

The S&P information technology sector ( -1.9% ) is a steep underperformer in early trade.

WTI crude oil +0.6% to $60.56/bbl, paring earlier gains, after Saudi Arabia said it would cut December exports by 500K bbl/day and believed a 1M bbl/day production cut by oil producers might be necessary

The U.S. dollar jumped to its highest level in a year and a half, partly on expectations for higher U.S. interest rates.

The U.S. Treasury bond market is closed for Veterans Day.