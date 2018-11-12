Stocks slump in early trade; Apple -4%

Stocks open lower, weighed by a sharp drop in Apple shares, a strong dollar and ongoing worries about global trade; Dow -0.7%, S&P -0.8%, Nasdaq -1.4%.
European bourses are broadly lower, with Germany's DAX -1.3%, France's CAC -0.5% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.4%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite +1.2%.
In the U.S., Apple -3.7% after Lumentum (-30.3%), which makes technology for the iPhone's face-recognition function, sharply cut its FQ2 guidance, saying one of its largest customers - presumably Apple - asked it to "materially reduce shipments" for its products.
The S&P information technology sector (-1.9%) is a steep underperformer in early trade.
WTI crude oil +0.6% to $60.56/bbl, paring earlier gains, after Saudi Arabia said it would cut December exports by 500K bbl/day and believed a 1M bbl/day production cut by oil producers might be necessary
The U.S. dollar jumped to its highest level in a year and a half, partly on expectations for higher U.S. interest rates.
The U.S. Treasury bond market is closed for Veterans Day.
