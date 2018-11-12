Report: Yankees seeking buyback of YES from Fox

With Disney (DIS -0.5% ) and Fox (FOX -0.3% , FOXA -0.3% ) needing to clear Fox's regional sports nets to complete their $71B asset deal, it's a "foregone conclusion" that the crown jewel YES Network will be sold back to the New York Yankees, and those talks are on, the New York Post reports.

The Yankees have right of first refusal on acquiring the 80% of YES they don't own, a right they acquired in 2014 when Fox boosted its stake to that 80%.

The Yankees want to own all 100% and are talking to strategic and financial partners, the Post says.

YES may be worth more than $4B, while overall the non-YES RSNs are valued by Guggenheim at an average of $860M each.