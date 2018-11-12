Siemens, Aruba form strategic partnership

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY -2% ) and Aruba, a unit of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE -2% ), have announced a strategic partnership focused on bridging the Operational Technology and Information Technology worlds.

Solutions extend from integrated networks with proven interoperability from factory floors to corporate offices based on Siemens’ expertise as a leading provider of industrial Ethernet network components and Aruba’s as a leader in wired and wireless LAN infrastructure.

Extensive interoperability testing and validated reference designs simplify deployment and maintenance based on complementary product portfolios.