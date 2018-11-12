PG&E -23% after initial trading halt on volatility

PG&E (PCG -23.7% ) plunges to multiyear lows as trading resumes following an early halt on extreme volatility - an event not often seen in a publicly traded utility company - on fears over the current California wildfires.

Evercore ISI analyst Greg Gordon cuts PG&E’s price target to $49 from $55, based on a $3.5B "exposure placeholder" for the Camp Fire, and says every $1B of higher exposure to Camp Fire liability would hit the firm’s price target outlook by a little over $1/share.

Gordon notes PCG closed Friday at just above Q3 book value of $37.60/share, discounting $20B-plus of exposure to fire liabilities, and could trade lower but believes "there is value here" - shares have seen slumped to ~$30/share.

Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Lapides notes California’s wildfire legislation that passed in late August does not contain provisions regarding wildfire recovery for potential 2018 fires.

The utility sector SPDR (+0.2%) is holding up relatively well despite the sharp losses in PCG and Edison International (EIX -13% ).

ETFs: XLU, UTG, VPU, GUT, IDU, BUI, FUTY, RYU, UPW, PSCU, FXU, SDP, PUI, FUGAX, JHMU, BUYN, XU