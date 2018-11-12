Dorsey: Twitter's edit button under development

Twitter's (TWTR -3.6% ) much-discussed "edit button" feature may be closer to reality than before, based on CEO Jack Dorsey's comments in India today.

Speaking at Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi, Dorsey says the company's interested in implementing the feature to fix typos. Currently there's no way to edit a tweet once it's out, though they can be deleted entirely.

"You have to pay attention to what are the use cases for the edit button," he says. "A lot of people want the edit button because they want to quickly fix a mistake they made. Like a misspelling or tweeting the wrong URL. That's a lot more achievable than allowing people to edit any tweet all the way back in time."

The company's been thinking about the feature a while but "can't just rush it out," Dorsey says.