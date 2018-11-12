Aecom slides after soft profit guidance

Aecom (ACM -8.3% ) slides after the company sets disappointing guidance.

The outlook from Aecom for full-year EPS is $2.60 to $2.90 vs. $3.01 consensus.

CEO update: "Our adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter and full year was below our expectations due to the timing of AECOM Capital asset sales, which we now expect in 2019, and execution challenges on a handful of projects in the Construction Services segment. Importantly, we are taking strategic actions from a position of strength that we expect will substantially improve our profitability and position us to fully capitalize on our record $54 billion backlog, which is reflected in our guidance for 12% adjusted EBITDA growth in fiscal 2019."

