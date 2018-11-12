Cantel to acquire Italy based Omnia for ~$32M

Cantel Medical (CMD -0.9%) agrees to acquire Italy based provider of dental surgical consumables solutions, Omnia.
Deal value of $31.9M, consists of $26.1M in upfront payment and $5.8M as milestone payments
Omnia generated revenues of $18.9M, and CMD says that Omnia's infection prevention and surgical solutions will be a strong addition to its dental portfolio
Cantel expects the acquisition to be accretive to non-GAAP EPS in FY19 and to GAAP EPS in FY20 and beyond.
The transaction is expected to close in the beginning of February 2019.
