Investors unimpressed with preliminary data on Infinity Pharma's IPI-549 in PD-1/L1 inhibitor-resistant cancer patients; shares down 29%

Thinly traded nano cap Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI -29.4% ) slumps on double normal volume in apparent response to early-stage data on IPI-549, combined with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY -0.5% ) Opdivo (nivolumab), in treatment-resistant cancer patients who failed to respond to anti-PD-1/L1 therapy. The results were presented at the SITC annual meeting in Washington, DC.

The data were generated in a Phase 1b clinical trial, MARIO-1, in 200 patients with solid tumors. Most participants had received three prior lines of therapies and were resistant to anti-PD1/L1 treatment.

In 44 evaluable patients the disease control rate (responders + stable cancer) was 34% (n=15/44), but there was only one partial responder, implying a response rate of 2%.

One patient with triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) experienced a 26% reduction in target lesions at the first assessment. One patient with advanced mesothelioma partially responded.

The company intends to expand the melanoma cohort to 40 patients and will expand the TNBC cohort as well.

A Phase 2 trial, MARIO-275, assessing IPI-549 + Opdivo in ~150 checkpoint inhibitor-naïve advanced urothelial cancer patients who have progressed or relapsed after platinum-based chemo is next up. The primary endpoint will be overall response rate.