Apple suppliers drop on Lumentum guide, iPhone target cuts

Apple’s iPhone suppliers are dropping after peer Lumentum lowered guidance on cut shipments and analysts warned of soft iPhone sales.
On the move: Cirrus Logic (CRUS -11%), Finisar (FNSR -4.7%), II-VI (IIVI -11.5%), STMicroelectronics (STM -7%), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS -4.5%), Qorvo (QRVO -7%), Broadcom (AVGO -6.8%), Micron (MU -4.7%), Cypress Semi (CY -3.6%), Texas Instruments (TXN -2.5%), Amkor Tech (AMKR -3%), Amphenol (AMPH -4.4%), Analog Devices (ADI -2.6%), Corning (GLW -3.3%), Diodes (DIOD -3.7%), Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY -9.1%), Intel (INTC -2.1%), Jabil (JBL -3.8%), KEMET (KEM -9.8%), Knowles (KN -9.9%), Maxim Integrated (MXIM -1.7%), Microchip (MCHP -2.3%), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI -3.3%), ON Semi (ON -4.6%), Qualcomm (QCOM -2.7%), Seagate (STX -2.2%), TSMC (TSM -2.2%), Western Digital (WDC -4.4%).
Apple’s supplier list (February 2018).
