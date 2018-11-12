Platts: China gets first U.S. LNG cargo since retaliatory tariffs

China's CNOOC (CEO +1% ) reportedly received a cargo of liquefied natural gas from the U.S. yesterday, the first such delivery since China imposed a 10% retaliatory tariff on U.S. LNG imports effective Sept. 24.

An LNG carrier lifted the cargo from Cheniere Energy's (LNG -0.7% ) Sabine Pass LNG on the U.S. Gulf Coast on Oct. 10 and arrived at Ningbo on Nov. 11, with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) the likely supplier of the cargo, S&P Global Platts reports.

"Some U.S. volumes were anticipated to go to China during a very tight market because China might not have been able to find an alternative," says Jeff Moore, manager of Asian LNG Analytics. "What is shocking about this cargo making its way to China is that it seems to be because of lack of demand elsewhere."