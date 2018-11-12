NetEase raises $600M-plus for cloud music unit

In an update on financing for its music arm, NetEase (NTES -5.2% ) says it raised more than $600M in a round of fund-raising for NetEase Cloud Music.

That round included Baidu (BIDU -2% ), a strategic partner, as well as General Atlantic, Boyu Capital and others.

NetEase remains the controlling shareholder of NetEase Cloud Music after the funding round. The music streaming platform competes with Tencent (TCEHY -3.1% ), which has its own music operation (TME) it hopes to bring public (an effort paused last month).

NetEase shares moved up a month ago in U.S. trading as word of the new funding round circulated.