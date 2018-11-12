Scripps +5.8% as Benchmark takes in earnings beat

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) is up 5.8% in a bit of a delayed response to its Friday earnings beat.

Shares actually fell 5% that day despite riding political advertising to a swing to profit and topping expectations in its results, along with providing strong local media growth guidance.

Now Benchmark is raising its price target along with revenue and EBITDA forecasts. The firm bumped its price target to $22 from $21, now implying 23.5% upside.

It's boosting full-year revenue and EBITDA expectations by $10M, saying strong sub trends in the past year will be a tailwind for a company has is seeing more than 90% of subs renewing through 2020.