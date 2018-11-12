FirstEnergy agrees to return money to customers, ties plan to wire upgrades

FirstEnergy (FE +2.9% ) says it filed a stipulated agreement with Ohio's Public Utilities Commission to return $900M to customers as a result of federal tax cuts while tying the agreement to its plan to upgrade its electric distribution grid to new smart technology.

FE says its upgrade plan would cost $516M over three years, and the utility is seeking approval to recover its costs through a special fee it will charge customers.

The agreement is subject to approval by the Ohio PUC, but the commission’s staff already has recommended approval of the proposed settlement.

Separately, FE raises its quarterly dividend and approves a new dividend policy that includes a targeted payout ratio of 55%-65% of its operating earnings, guides FY 2019 EPS of $2.45-$2.75 vs. analyst consensus $2.53 and affirms its compound annual operating earnings growth rate projection of 6%-8% through 2021.