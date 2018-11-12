More bad news for Apple, chip stocks

Noted Apple (AAPL -5% ) analyst Ming-Chi Kuo cuts his iPhone XR shipment estimates from 100M to 70M through September 2019.

Kuo blames negative consumer confidence due to the US-China trade ware, competition in emerging markets, and customers wanting features like dual cameras that are lacking in the XR.

Kuo maintains his Q4 shipment estimate of 80M thinking the XR fall will be offset by higher sales of the XS series and older models. But the analyst sees Q1 shipments dropping Y/Y to the 47M to 52M range (1Q18 sales: 52M).

Another supplier cut: Chipmaker Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY -8.5% ) cuts its 2019 Y/Y growth to 9% from the prior 10% guidance.

Management says the outlook “bakes in a higher probability of an international economic slowdown” and that the company’s “environment is very challenging at present” with “many uncertainties.”

