Share losses accelerate

A 7% decline in General Electric and 5% drop-off for Apple are helping the averages to big declines just before the noon hour.
The Nasdaq is off 2.8%, the S&P 500 1.6%, and Dow 1.7%. The Russell 2000 is down 1.55%.
Larry Culp's CNBC appearance was a dud, with the GE CEO talking asset sales just days after the company asserted its "fundamentally strong" position.
Apple, meanwhile, is reeling from a nasty research note indicating big iPhone order cuts, as well as one of its key suppliers slashing guidance
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox