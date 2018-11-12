Share losses accelerate

A 7% decline in General Electric and 5% drop-off for Apple are helping the averages to big declines just before the noon hour.

The Nasdaq is off 2.8% , the S&P 500 1.6% , and Dow 1.7% . The Russell 2000 is down 1.55% .

Larry Culp's CNBC appearance was a dud, with the GE CEO talking asset sales just days after the company asserted its "fundamentally strong" position.

Apple, meanwhile, is reeling from a nasty research note indicating big iPhone order cuts, as well as one of its key suppliers slashing guidance