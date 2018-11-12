Tesla -4% as Volkswagen talks a big game

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is down 4.3% on the day and it's possible that investors may be reacting to the flurry of EV news coming out of Germany.

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) CEO Herbert Diess stated that the German automaker wants to attack Tesla with aggressive prices. "We will be cheaper than Tesla, and then we will have big economies of scale," Diess told German publication Automobilwoche.

Diess also said that Volkswagen's electric car plant in Germnay is "booked" for 50M electric cars and the company has sourced the batteries for those 50M units.