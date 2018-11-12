Northwestern seeks cost savings via Western Energy Imbalance Market

NorthWestern Energy (NWE +1.4% ) says it plans to join California's voluntary Western Energy Imbalance Market, which it hopes will result in lower cost energy for its Montana customers, more efficient use of renewable energy and greater power grid reliability.

NWE cites EIM's state-of-the-art software to analyze regional power grid needs and make available low-cost generation to meet energy demand every five minutes, and says participating electric companies have been able to provide value for customers by drawing automatically on the least-cost generating option available to meet short-term variations in their customers' power use.

NWE says it is following the path of several other electric companies in the West and Pacific Northwest that have joined the EIM since its creation in 2014.