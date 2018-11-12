Biotechs getting slammed again, XBI down almost 4%

In an all-too-frequent narrative, biotechs are getting roughed up yet again. The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI -3.5%) is in the red, albeit on below-average volume. The ETF has lost ~22% of its value in a little over two months.
One of the major overhangs is the uncertainty with future price increases, specifically the potential pushback from the Trump administration.
Selected tickers: (IONS -4.4%)(DRNA -6.9%)(FPRX -2.3%)(GBT -3.4%)(INCY -4.2%)(XON -4.9%)(ALNY -3.4%)(EDIT -2.7%)(NTLA -7.6%)(CRSP -0.8%)(UTHR -1.2%)(PBYI -6.3%)(CLVS -9.8%)(CELG -2.8%)(BLUE -5.6%)(BGNE -6.9%)(ALKS -4.6%)(ALXN -2.6%)(VRTX -4.2%)(GILD -0.8%)(BIIB -1.6%)(AMGN -0.6%)
Previously: Trump mulling tieing U.S. drug prices to Europe's (Oct. 26)
