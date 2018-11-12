Nyrstar -50% as ABN Amro urges analyst warns shares will get wiped out

Nyrstar (OTC:NYRSF) is cut in half to all-time lows in European trading after ABN Amro analysts tell investors to "abandon ship," slashing its stock price target to €0.01 from €1.

Nyrstar, Europe’s biggest zinc smelting company, is on an inevitable path toward a debt restructuring given its liquidity position and large debt and interest burden, the firm says.

ABN Amro believes the most likely scenario is a debt-for-equity swap, possibly in combination with a private share placement to Trafigura, which would come at the cost of a full wipeout of current equity.