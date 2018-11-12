Goldman slumps to two-year low as Malaysia seeks full refund on 1MDB deals

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) sinks 5.5% in midday trading after Malaysia's finance minister said the country wants to get back all the fees it paid to Goldman for arranging bond offerings for its scandal-ridden 1MDB fund.

With former Goldman banker Tim Leissner pleading guilty for his role in the scandal, Goldman has "admitted culpability," Lim Guan Eng said in a interview with radio station BFM, Bloomberg reports.

Lim is seeking a full refund of the almost $600M Malaysia paid to Goldman for three bond deals.

Claims of embezzlement and money laundering at the state fund 1MDB have led to investigations in the U.S., Singapore, and Switzerland.

Goldman hasn't publicly admitted wrongdoing and has said it's cooperating with authorities.

