Diana Shipping sells Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Alcyon

Diana Shipping (DSX -3.6% ) to sell to an unaffiliated third party, the 2001-built vessel “Alcyon”, for gross proceeds of $7.45M, with delivery to the buyer latest by January 7, 2019.

The Company has agreed to extend the present time charter contract with Ausca Shipping Limited, Hong Kong, for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Oceanis at the gross charter rate of $10,350 per day for a period until minimum January 1, 2020 up to maximum March 31, 2020. The new charter period is expected to commence on November 16.

The m/v Oceanis is currently chartered at a gross charter rate of $7,000 per day.

The Company also entered into a time charter contract with Ausca Shipping Limited, Hong Kong, for one of its Pamanax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Clio at the gross charter rate of $10,600 per day for a period of minimum 10 months to maximum 13 months. The charter commenced on November 10.

The m/v Clio was chartered to Phaethon International Company AG, at a gross charter rate of $8,550 per day.

The employment extension of “Oceanis” as well as the employment of “Clio” are anticipated to generate ~$7.37M of gross revenue.