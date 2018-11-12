Tech lunch break: Apple supplier woes sink sector

Lumentum’s -30.5% cut Q2 guidance due to a customer trimming orders renews fears of weaker Apple -4.5% iPhone sales. Analysts cut iPhone shipment targets particularly for the XR and XS Max models. And chipmaker/Apple supplier Infineon -8.4% warned on softer 2019 growth due to environment uncertainty.
Broad sector: The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) is down 3.2%, the S&P 500 IT index is down 3.3%, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 drops 2.9%, and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index plunges 4.5% compared to the 2.6% Nasdaq loss and 1.6% for the S&P 500.
Related broad tech ETFs: XLK, VGT, TECL, FTEC, IYW, ROM, QTEC, RYT, FNG, TECS, IGM, FXL, XNTK, REW, JHMT, XITK.
Top stories from the morning:
