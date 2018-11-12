TI favors single network; discussing teaming with Vodafone on 5G

Amid discussions about an Open Fiber network deal, Telecom Italia (TI +1.7% ) is still favoring a single network in country and exploring working with Open Fiber to achieve it, its CEO says.

"Telecom Italia continues to support the idea of a single network in Italy, to avoid unnecessary duplication of infrastructure investment," CEO Amos Genish says.

He wants TI to control the network and replicate the situation in other countries: "Deconsolidation of the network would put at risk not only the company’s future, but also the digital ambitions of the country."

Meanwhile, Vodafone (VOD -0.5% ) and Telecom Italia are talking about teaming up on next-gen wireless, via a joint 5G network in Italy, Bloomberg reports.

The two are aiming for a network deal as soon as the first quarter, according to the news service.