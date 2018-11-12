Nektar up 7% on encouraging NKTR-214 data

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR +7.3% ) bucks investors' sour mood with biotechs. Shares are up on almost 40% higher volume in reaction to its announcement of positive data on candidate NKTR-214 during the SITC annual meeting in Washington, DC.

Results from a Phase 1/2 trial, PIVOT-02, evaluating TLR agonist NKTR-214 + Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY -0.7% ) Opdivo (nivolumab) in first-line metastatic melanoma patients showed a 53% (n=20/38) overall response rate (ORR), including nine complete responders. 85% (n=17/20) of the responders have sustained their responses. The disease control rate (responders + stable cancer) was 76% (n=29/38).

The ORR was 43% (6/14) in PD-L1-negative patients and 68% (n=13/19) in PD-L1-positive patients.

Additional preclinical data showed that NKTR-214 may boost anti-tumor immune responses when combined with therapies with complementary mechanisms of action (e.g., PARP inhibitors or radiation therapy).