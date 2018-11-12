TechCrunch: Facebook working with France on moderation probe

Facebook (FB -2.4% ) will cooperate with a French investigation into human moderation vs. algorithm-powered moderation, TechCrunch says.

That means unprecedented access to internal Facebook processes.

The cooperation was spurred by informal talks between Facebook and France starting in May. For Facebook's part, it could mean regulation with a more granular hand with the company's cooperation rather than without it.

The probe will look at multiple steps including how flagging works, how Facebook identifies problematic content, how it ultimately decides on how problematic, and the process of taking down the content.

French President Emmanuel Macron says tech regulation needs to pursue a third way in terms of cooperation -- not an American way nor a Chinese way.