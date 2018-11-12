Vitamin Shoppe +10% after margins improve

Vitamin Shoppre (NYSE:VSI) is up 10.0% after reporting a higher adjusted operating margin in Q3 than anticipated (1.4% vs. +0.7% consensus).

The margin improvement was brought up Vitamin Shoppe execs on the post-earnings conference call (transcript). "During Q3, our private brand sales trend and penetration continued to improve to last year and our margin rate expanded over 200 basis points through successful negotiations for lower cost of goods," noted CMO Dave Mock.

