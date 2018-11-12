Madrigal Pharma up 3% on positive mid-stage MGL-3196 data

Thinly traded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL +2.5% ) is up, albeit on turnover of only 112K shares, on the heels of its announcement of successful results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating MGL-3196 in NASH patients.

The study met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in liver fat at week 12 compared to placebo. Specifically, patients receiving MGL-3196 showed a median 36.3% reduction in liver fat compared to a median of 9.6% for control. The median reduction in liver fat was 42.0% in a pre-specified subgroup of high exposure MGL-3196-treated patients (p<0.0001). 75% of the high exposure patients experienced reductions in liver fat of at least 30%.

At week 36, patients in the treatment group showed sustained reductions of fibrosis biomarkers. Fibrosis was resolved in half of the patients with NASH resolution who received MGL-3196.

In a separate Phase 2 study in patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) not at their goals for "bad cholesterol" who received the optimal dose of MGL-3196 (in addition to their currently cholesterol-lowering therapies) experienced ~19 - 21% lowering of "bad cholesterol" compared to placebo. Treatment with MGL-3196 lowered "bad cholesterol" almost 29% in patients who could not tolerate high-intensity statins.

MGL-3196 is a once-daily, orally available, liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-beta agonist.

Phase 3 studies are next up.

Management will host a conference call this evening at 10:00 pm ET to discuss the results.

Competitor Viking Therapeutics (VKTX -4.1% ) is down on below-average volume.

