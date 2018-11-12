Wells Fargo fires 2 employees related to low-income housing probe: Bloomberg

Wells Fargo (WFC -0.7% ) fired two community-lending and investment employees in connection with a U.S. investigation into how the bank negotiates low-income housing tax credits, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The two employees--Senior Vice President Rick Davis and a vice president, Bob Klixbull--had been suspended earlier this year.

A Wells Fargo spokeswoman declined to comment on personnel matters, according to Bloomberg.

The Department of Justice is investigating whether Wells Fargo and other banks cooperated with developers to lower the price of bids for low-income housing tax credits--part of a federal program that's meant to encourage the development of affordable housing.

