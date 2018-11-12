GE down another 5% as Culp comments fail to reassure investors

General Electric (GE -5.2% ) extends its recent rout, tumbling to as low as $7.72 before rebounding somewhat after CEO Larry Culp’s attempt to reassure investors fell flat.

"We need to bring the leverage down," Culp told CNBC this morning, and that GE has "got plenty of opportunities through assets sales to do that."

"I think [Culp] is weighing all options including the outright sale of the business or parts of it," Melius Research CEO Scott Davis says, adding that Danaher (DHR -2.2% ), the company that Culp ran as CEO during 2000-2014, would "love" to own the life sciences business of GE Healthcare.

BlackRock chief equity strategist Kate Moore says GE’s stock slump does not indicate "something sinister happening in industrial conglomerates or the broader economy... because this is a specific security issue."