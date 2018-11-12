LyondellBasell's Texas projects on schedule, CEO Patel says

LyondellBasell's (LYB) Texas-based expansion projects for propylene oxide/tertiary butyl alcohol and high-density polyethylene are progressing on schedule, says CEO Bob Patel.

LYB's 500K metric tons/year HDPE line at its La Porte complex is expected online by mid-2019, Patel says; the project is part of the company's $3B-$5B of investments along the Gulf Coast to tap into advantaged feedstock.

Patel also says LYB expects to bring online the world's largest PO/TBA by 2021, Patel said; the $2.4B project, which broke ground in August, will produce 470K metric tons/year of PO and 1M tons/year of TBA.